How Will Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has a beta value of 0.82 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.30B, closed the recent trade at $47.01 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The MTCH stock price is -205.57% off its 52-week high price of $143.65 and 14.42% above the 52-week low of $40.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.92 million shares.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the MTCH stock price touched $47.01 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, Match Group Inc. shares have moved -64.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) have changed 9.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.18.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Match Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 18.71%, compared to -5.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.00% and -28.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.30%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $794.19 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $811.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $801.84 million and $806.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.00% for the current quarter and 0.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -55.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.45%.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 30 and February 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.17% with a share float percentage of 99.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Match Group Inc. having a total of 1,014 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.21 million shares worth more than $2.24 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 30.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.13 billion and represent 10.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 8.69 million shares of worth $605.27 million while later fund manager owns 8.41 million shares of worth $586.35 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.