How Will Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $402.54M, closed the last trade at $6.70 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The DXLG stock price is -32.39% off its 52-week high price of $8.87 and 51.19% above the 52-week low of $3.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 838.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the DXLG stock price touched $6.70 or saw a rise of 4.69%. Year-to-date, Destination XL Group Inc. shares have moved 17.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) have changed 7.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.33% from current levels.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 62.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $121.69 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 82.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 166.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

DXLG Dividends

Destination XL Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.69% with a share float percentage of 75.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Destination XL Group Inc. having a total of 142 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 10.97 million shares worth more than $37.19 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 17.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wolf Hill Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 3.44 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.67 million and represent 5.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 1.54 million shares of worth $5.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.24 million shares of worth $6.73 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.