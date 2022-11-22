How Will Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Perform In Months To Come?

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) has a beta value of -1.47 and has seen 43.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $85.99M, closed the last trade at $0.12 per share which meant -7.04% during that session. The CEI stock price is -1550.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.98 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 47.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.02 million shares.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) trade information

Sporting -7.04% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the CEI stock price touched $0.12 or saw a rise of 25.0%. Year-to-date, Camber Energy Inc. shares have moved -86.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI) have changed -27.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -83.55% over the past 6 months.

CEI Dividends

Camber Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX:CEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.22% with a share float percentage of 6.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Camber Energy Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.9 million shares worth more than $6.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.6 million and represent 1.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 10.96 million shares of worth $4.36 million while later fund manager owns 5.38 million shares of worth $2.14 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.06% of company’s outstanding stock.