How Will Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ: BNSO) Perform In Months To Come?

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.10M, closed the recent trade at $4.05 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 30.56% during that session. The BNSO stock price is -198.52% off its 52-week high price of $12.09 and 44.2% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10470.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 36.73K shares.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) trade information

Sporting 30.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the BNSO stock price touched $4.05 or saw a fall of -1.5%. Year-to-date, Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares have moved -28.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) have changed -10.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 17680.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.71% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.60 while the price target rests at a high of $7.60. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -87.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -87.65% from the levels at last check today.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (BNSO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.19% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.20% over the past 5 years.

BNSO Dividends

Bonso Electronics International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.58% with a share float percentage of 7.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bonso Electronics International Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.56 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 4068.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16440.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.