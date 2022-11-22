How Is The Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has a beta value of 0.88 and has seen 4.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.63B, closed the recent trade at $4.76 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 1.06% during that session. The NOK stock price is -34.45% off its 52-week high price of $6.40 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $4.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.11 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nokia Oyj (NOK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 31 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Sporting 1.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the NOK stock price touched $4.76 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, Nokia Oyj shares have moved -24.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) have changed 10.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.93% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.43 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -68.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.93% from the levels at last check today.

Nokia Oyj (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nokia Oyj shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.55%, compared to 8.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.70% and -12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.13 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.66 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.33 billion and $6 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.80% for the current quarter and -5.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 163.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.03%.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Oyj is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.06 at a share yield of 1.30%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.84% with a share float percentage of 7.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nokia Oyj having a total of 570 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 84.53 million shares worth more than $402.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 1.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 30.58 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $145.57 million and represent 0.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Value Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.02% shares in the company for having 58.19 million shares of worth $277.01 million while later fund manager owns 5.65 million shares of worth $26.9 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.