How Is Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has seen 13.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.67B, closed the last trade at $28.42 per share which meant it lost -$1.92 on the day or -6.33% during that session. The RIVN stock price is -392.26% off its 52-week high price of $139.90 and 32.27% above the 52-week low of $19.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.52 million shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Sporting -6.33% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the RIVN stock price touched $28.42 or saw a rise of 20.48%. Year-to-date, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have moved -72.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) have changed -10.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.46.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.75%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.40% and 26.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3,194.60%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $554.99 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $796.69 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1 million and $54 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 55,399.00% for the current quarter and 1,375.40% for the next.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.21% with a share float percentage of 73.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rivian Automotive Inc. having a total of 749 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amazon.com, Inc. with over 158.36 million shares worth more than $5.21 billion. As of Sep 29, 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. held 17.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 141.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.64 billion and represent 15.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 46.51 million shares of worth $1.2 billion while later fund manager owns 22.51 million shares of worth $579.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.