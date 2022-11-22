How Is Hudbay Minerals Inc.(NYSE: HBM) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.87B, closed the recent trade at $5.48 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 4.18% during that session. The HBM stock price is -59.67% off its 52-week high price of $8.75 and 43.8% above the 52-week low of $3.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.51 million shares.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Sporting 4.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the HBM stock price touched $5.48 or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have moved -27.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) have changed 31.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.72.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 111.11%, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -140.00% and 69.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $284.54 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $426.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -68.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.10%.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.99% with a share float percentage of 76.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudbay Minerals Inc. having a total of 236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. with over 43.86 million shares worth more than $178.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. held 16.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GMT Capital Corp, with the holding of over 30.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $126.46 million and represent 11.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 5.46 million shares of worth $22.0 million while later fund manager owns 4.52 million shares of worth $17.42 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.