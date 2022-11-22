HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $800.77M, closed the recent trade at $10.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.93% during that session. The HRT stock price is -91.72% off its 52-week high price of $19.46 and 32.22% above the 52-week low of $6.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 260.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.46.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) trade information

Sporting -0.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the HRT stock price touched $10.15 or saw a rise of 7.56%. Year-to-date, HireRight Holdings Corporation shares have moved -36.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT) have changed -39.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.6.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.40, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -67.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.33% from the levels at last check today.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (HRT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -22.89% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $211.16 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.58 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $204.98 million and $198.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.00% for the current quarter and 1.00% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 76.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.10%.

HRT Dividends

HireRight Holdings Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HireRight Holdings Corporation (NYSE:HRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.87% with a share float percentage of 103.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HireRight Holdings Corporation having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Atlantic, L.P. with over 29.72 million shares worth more than $422.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, General Atlantic, L.P. held 37.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stone Point Capital Llc, with the holding of over 18.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $261.48 million and represent 23.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund. As of Aug 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.40% shares in the company for having 1.91 million shares of worth $31.05 million while later fund manager owns 1.58 million shares of worth $25.63 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.