Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL)

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $679.60M, closed the last trade at $3.30 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 5.43% during that session. The GOL stock price is -140.61% off its 52-week high price of $7.94 and 16.97% above the 52-week low of $2.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) trade information

Sporting 5.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the GOL stock price touched $3.30 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have moved -45.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) have changed -13.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.73 while the price target rests at a high of $11.71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -254.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.27% from current levels.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -49.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 63.93%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 94.50% and -103.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 107.90%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $898.6 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $843 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $523.26 million and $617.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 71.70% for the current quarter and 36.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -57.80% over the past 5 years.

GOL Dividends

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.78% with a share float percentage of 6.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 2.49 million shares worth more than $8.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 1.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.54 million and represent 0.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.65% shares in the company for having 2.78 million shares of worth $9.17 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $2.21 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.40% of company’s outstanding stock.