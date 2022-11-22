Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Forecast To Rise 60.0% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has seen 0.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -15.35% during that session. The GRAY stock price is -273.75% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23270.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 80.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.41.

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) trade information

Sporting -15.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the GRAY stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, Graybug Vision Inc. shares have moved -48.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) have changed -2.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 74040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $2.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -150.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -150.0% from the levels at last check today.

Graybug Vision Inc. (GRAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Graybug Vision Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.46% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.96%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -7.90% and -2.40% for the next quarter.

GRAY Dividends

Graybug Vision Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Graybug Vision Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.12% with a share float percentage of 54.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Graybug Vision Inc. having a total of 27 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) with over 5.28 million shares worth more than $5.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) held 24.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 4.16 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.54 million and represent 19.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.64% shares in the company for having 0.35 million shares of worth $0.38 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.