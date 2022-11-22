Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 2.74% Rise

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has a beta value of 0.86 and has seen 2.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $885.20M, closed the last trade at $9.39 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 2.74% during that session. The GOSS stock price is -61.77% off its 52-week high price of $15.19 and 39.94% above the 52-week low of $5.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) trade information

Sporting 2.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the GOSS stock price touched $9.39 or saw a rise of 10.23%. Year-to-date, Gossamer Bio Inc. shares have moved -16.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have changed -25.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $25.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -166.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -49.09% from current levels.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gossamer Bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.14%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 21.30% and 14.90% for the next quarter.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 12.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.20%.

GOSS Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.55% with a share float percentage of 80.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gossamer Bio Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HHLR Advisors, LTD with over 7.42 million shares worth more than $62.11 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, HHLR Advisors, LTD held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.85 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.98 million and represent 6.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 2.5 million shares of worth $28.07 million while later fund manager owns 2.49 million shares of worth $29.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.65% of company’s outstanding stock.