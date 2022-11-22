FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Estimation And Forecast

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has a beta value of 3.62 and has seen 5.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the last trade at $3.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.08% during that session. The FCEL stock price is -195.09% off its 52-week high price of $10.21 and 19.94% above the 52-week low of $2.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.70 million shares.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) trade information

Sporting -3.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the FCEL stock price touched $3.46 or saw a rise of 12.41%. Year-to-date, FuelCell Energy Inc. shares have moved -33.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) have changed 13.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.39.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that FuelCell Energy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.90%, compared to -3.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 92.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.02 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $26.01 million for the next quarter concluding in Jan 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 57.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 25.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

FCEL Dividends

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 27 and January 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.84% with a share float percentage of 42.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FuelCell Energy Inc. having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 38.6 million shares worth more than $144.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 9.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 32.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $121.27 million and represent 7.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 10.24 million shares of worth $38.4 million while later fund manager owns 8.77 million shares of worth $32.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.