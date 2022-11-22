Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) Shares Are Down -72.04% So Far This Year

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) has seen 1.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.48M, closed the last trade at $3.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.54 on the day or -13.88% during that session. The CABA stock price is -305.07% off its 52-week high price of $13.57 and 82.39% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.12 million shares.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Sporting -13.88% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the CABA stock price touched $3.35 or saw a rise of 16.04%. Year-to-date, Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares have moved -11.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) have changed 86.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.64.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cabaletta Bio Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 151.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2.22%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -6.70% and 2.00% for the next quarter.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.01% with a share float percentage of 65.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cabaletta Bio Inc. having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 2.54 million shares worth more than $2.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 8.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is 5AM Venture Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.06 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.19 million and represent 7.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 0.84 million shares of worth $0.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.19 million shares of worth $0.2 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.