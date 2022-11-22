Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) tumbled -1.15%

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.70B, closed the recent trade at $10.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.15% during that session. The LAUR stock price is -23.02% off its 52-week high price of $12.72 and 22.63% above the 52-week low of $8.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) trade information

Sporting -1.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the LAUR stock price touched $10.34 or saw a rise of 7.1%. Year-to-date, Laureate Education Inc. shares have moved -2.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have changed 1.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.49.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Laureate Education Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 137.39%, compared to -3.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.70% and 112.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $333.55 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $231.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $296.7 million and $209.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.40% for the current quarter and 10.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -3.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

LAUR Dividends

Laureate Education Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.48% with a share float percentage of 90.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Laureate Education Inc. having a total of 227 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. with over 32.84 million shares worth more than $338.44 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. held 19.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.89 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.18 million and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.30% shares in the company for having 3.79 million shares of worth $39.08 million while later fund manager owns 3.26 million shares of worth $33.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.