Analysts Are Recommending GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) As A Buy Candidate

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) has seen 0.9 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.26B, closed the recent trade at $67.52 per share which meant it gained $1.45 on the day or 2.19% during that session. The GFS stock price is -17.73% off its 52-week high price of $79.49 and 45.48% above the 52-week low of $36.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

Sporting 2.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the GFS stock price touched $67.52 or saw a rise of 0.9%. Year-to-date, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares have moved 1.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) have changed 19.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.83% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $31.20 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.79% from the levels at last check today.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6,120.00%, compared to 6.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 785.70% and 461.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.05 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.7 billion and $1.85 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.80% for the current quarter and 13.00% for the next.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 102.22% with a share float percentage of 102.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 25.58 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 4.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Matrix Capital Management, with the holding of over 12.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $507.97 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 5.77 million shares of worth $297.09 million while later fund manager owns 3.45 million shares of worth $139.26 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.