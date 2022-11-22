An In-Depth Look At The Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $429.67M, closed the recent trade at $1.22 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.10% during that session. The GTE stock price is -76.23% off its 52-week high price of $2.15 and 48.36% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.52 million shares.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Sporting 2.10% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the GTE stock price touched $1.22 or saw a rise of 6.15%. Year-to-date, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares have moved 56.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) have changed -8.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -23.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 62.80%.

0 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $181.4 million for the current quarter.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 20 and February 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.85% with a share float percentage of 36.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gran Tierra Energy Inc. having a total of 157 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 20.12 million shares worth more than $24.54 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, GMT Capital Corp held 5.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 17.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.7 million and represent 4.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.78% shares in the company for having 6.57 million shares of worth $8.02 million while later fund manager owns 1.93 million shares of worth $2.35 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.