Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.57 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $496.99M, closed the recent trade at $3.45 per share which meant it gained $1.0 on the day or 40.69% during that session. The AENZ stock price is -90.43% off its 52-week high price of $6.57 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $2.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3470.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) trade information

Sporting 40.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the AENZ stock price touched $3.45 or saw a rise of 41.53%. Year-to-date, Aenza S.A.A. shares have moved -49.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) have changed 0.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 12810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.55, which means that the shares’ value could drop -122.58% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.55 while the price target rests at a high of $1.55. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 55.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 55.07% from the levels at last check today.

Aenza S.A.A. (AENZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.63% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -1.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.96%.

AENZ Dividends

Aenza S.A.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.76% with a share float percentage of 5.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aenza S.A.A. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank Of Nova Scotia / with over 9.4 million shares worth more than $11.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Bank Of Nova Scotia / held 3.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Company, with the holding of over 9.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.28 million and represent 3.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Series. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 0.19 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 42218.0 shares of worth $45595.0 as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.