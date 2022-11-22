A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY)

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.39M, closed the recent trade at $1.98 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 3.40% during that session. The BWAY stock price is -363.64% off its 52-week high price of $9.18 and 4.04% above the 52-week low of $1.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 77510.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 128.03K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) trade information

Sporting 3.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the BWAY stock price touched $1.98 or saw a rise of 28.0%. Year-to-date, BrainsWay Ltd. shares have moved -75.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) have changed -48.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 80720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.65% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.75 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -708.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.39% from the levels at last check today.

BrainsWay Ltd. (BWAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BrainsWay Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -66.67%, compared to 2.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.70% and 58.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.44 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

BWAY Dividends

BrainsWay Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.51% with a share float percentage of 40.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BrainsWay Ltd. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 1.6 million shares worth more than $7.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 9.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc, with the holding of over 1.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.21 million and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Micro-Cap Value Fund and Clearwater Select Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.90% shares in the company for having 0.64 million shares of worth $3.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.