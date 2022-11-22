A Detailed Analysis Of W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI)

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has a beta value of 2.12 and has seen 4.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $985.58M, closed the last trade at $6.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -4.92% during that session. The WTI stock price is -35.3% off its 52-week high price of $9.16 and 56.13% above the 52-week low of $2.97. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.65 million shares.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Sporting -4.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the WTI stock price touched $6.77 or saw a rise of 14.74%. Year-to-date, W&T Offshore Inc. shares have moved 109.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) have changed -9.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that W&T Offshore Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 747.83%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $204.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $218.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $133.95 million and $165.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 52.60% for the current quarter and 32.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.50% over the past 5 years.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 31 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.92% with a share float percentage of 80.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with W&T Offshore Inc. having a total of 219 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 9.84 million shares worth more than $42.51 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, State Street Corporation held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.3 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $35.85 million and represent 5.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.69% shares in the company for having 8.15 million shares of worth $47.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.77 million shares of worth $11.98 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.94% of company’s outstanding stock.