A Detailed Analysis Of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 1.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $809.99M, closed the last trade at $5.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -3.78% during that session. The NEXT stock price is -67.29% off its 52-week high price of $8.95 and 61.12% above the 52-week low of $2.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 583.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Sporting -3.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 11/21/22 when the NEXT stock price touched $5.35 or saw a rise of 12.15%. Year-to-date, NextDecade Corporation shares have moved 87.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) have changed -16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.29.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $13.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -152.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.8% from current levels.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.90% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -38.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.60%.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.17% with a share float percentage of 83.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextDecade Corporation having a total of 135 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC with over 57.32 million shares worth more than $254.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC held 39.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bardin Hill Management Partners LP, with the holding of over 9.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.49 million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 2.15 million shares of worth $9.52 million while later fund manager owns 1.69 million shares of worth $7.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.