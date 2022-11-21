Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) Future Potential?

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) has seen 3.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.12B, closed the last trade at $6.32 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The PSNY stock price is -135.76% off its 52-week high price of $14.90 and 36.71% above the 52-week low of $4.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 million shares.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Sporting 1.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the PSNY stock price touched $6.32 or saw a rise of 0.94%. Year-to-date, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares have moved -45.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) have changed 45.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.74.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.61% over the past 6 months.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 76.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.12% with a share float percentage of 25.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC having a total of 85 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AMF Tjanstepension AB with over 4.4 million shares worth more than $27.81 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, AMF Tjanstepension AB held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a., with the holding of over 4.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.49 million and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 2.2 million shares of worth $13.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.25 million shares of worth $7.9 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.