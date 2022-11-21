Why Should Eqonex Limited (EQOS) Be In Your Portfolio?

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.96M, closed the recent trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -27.73% during that session. The EQOS stock price is -2490.0% off its 52-week high price of $5.18 and -25.0% below the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 729.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eqonex Limited (EQOS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) trade information

Sporting -27.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the EQOS stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 35.48%. Year-to-date, Eqonex Limited shares have moved -85.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS) have changed -8.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.61.

Eqonex Limited (EQOS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.24 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.24 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2020. Year-ago sales stood $5.29 million and $5.29 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.70% for the current quarter and 36.70% for the next.

EQOS Dividends

Eqonex Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.58% with a share float percentage of 4.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eqonex Limited having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 0.59 million shares worth more than $0.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 1.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 1.19% of shares outstanding.