Why Invest In Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Stock?

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) has seen 3.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.50M, closed the last trade at $0.65 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.89% during that session. The STSA stock price is -1143.08% off its 52-week high price of $8.08 and 9.23% above the 52-week low of $0.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 570.09K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.54.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Sporting 4.89% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the STSA stock price touched $0.65 or saw a rise of 18.75%. Year-to-date, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -85.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -83.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) have changed -87.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 87.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2515.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -53.85% from current levels.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.86%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.60% and 12.20% for the next quarter.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.76% with a share float percentage of 81.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.91 million shares worth more than $24.49 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 18.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Commodore Capital, LP, with the holding of over 3.71 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.36 million and represent 11.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 0.51 million shares of worth $2.12 million while later fund manager owns 0.48 million shares of worth $2.18 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.53% of company’s outstanding stock.