Why Do You Need To Add Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) To Your Portfolio?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $348.30M, closed the last trade at $2.96 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.02% during that session. The HRTX stock price is -271.28% off its 52-week high price of $10.99 and 26.01% above the 52-week low of $2.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.89 million shares.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) trade information

Sporting 1.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the HRTX stock price touched $2.96 or saw a rise of 15.19%. Year-to-date, Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -67.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) have changed -20.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 28.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.63.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.41%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 46.30% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $26.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $20.66 million and $23.46 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.80% for the current quarter and 42.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 10.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 47.50%.

HRTX Dividends

Heron Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 106.17% with a share float percentage of 106.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heron Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Franklin Resources, Inc. with over 11.88 million shares worth more than $35.17 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Franklin Resources, Inc. held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.26 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.4 million and represent 7.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.96% shares in the company for having 7.09 million shares of worth $20.98 million while later fund manager owns 4.06 million shares of worth $12.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.41% of company’s outstanding stock.