When Is SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) Going To Be Good Investment?

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $921.48M, closed the recent trade at $5.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -7.00% during that session. The SILV stock price is -73.16% off its 52-week high price of $10.13 and 21.71% above the 52-week low of $4.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Sporting -7.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the SILV stock price touched $5.85 or saw a rise of 14.97%. Year-to-date, SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares have moved -20.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) have changed 26.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.6.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.99, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.98 while the price target rests at a high of $11.83. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -102.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -36.41% from the levels at last check today.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.58% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.00%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 383.30% for the next quarter.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.02 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $58.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.73% with a share float percentage of 53.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SilverCrest Metals Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sprott Inc. with over 8.43 million shares worth more than $49.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Sprott Inc. held 5.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with the holding of over 7.32 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $42.85 million and represent 5.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.94% shares in the company for having 5.77 million shares of worth $33.8 million while later fund manager owns 4.1 million shares of worth $24.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.