When Does Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) Become A Good Investment?

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.71M, closed the recent trade at $2.64 per share which meant it gained $0.84 on the day or 46.67% during that session. The NXL stock price is -11.74% off its 52-week high price of $2.95 and 60.61% above the 52-week low of $1.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 69010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 327.30K shares.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) trade information

Sporting 46.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the NXL stock price touched $2.64 or saw a rise of 18.27%. Year-to-date, Nexalin Technology Inc. shares have moved -20.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL) have changed 36.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL) estimates and forecasts

NXL Dividends

Nexalin Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nexalin Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NXL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.27% with a share float percentage of 0.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nexalin Technology Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 15481.0 shares worth more than $36950.0. As of Sep 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 4143.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9888.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.