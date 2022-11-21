What Is So Great About LumiraDx Limited (LMDX)?

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $189.50M, closed the last trade at $1.16 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 4.50% during that session. The LMDX stock price is -856.03% off its 52-week high price of $11.09 and 33.62% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 372.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

Sporting 4.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the LMDX stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 7.94%. Year-to-date, LumiraDx Limited shares have moved -86.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) have changed 23.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LumiraDx Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -70.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -104.41%, compared to 3.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -156.50% and -33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.39 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $57.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 75.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.60% with a share float percentage of 66.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LumiraDx Limited having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Senvest Management LLC with over 2.71 million shares worth more than $7.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Senvest Management LLC held 5.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.68 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.81 million and represent 1.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 24829.0 shares of worth $66045.0 while later fund manager owns 3892.0 shares of worth $10352.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.