Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes iQIYI Inc. (IQ) Lower

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 13.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.37B, closed the last trade at $2.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -6.08% during that session. The IQ stock price is -159.71% off its 52-week high price of $7.22 and 40.65% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.00 million shares.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Sporting -6.08% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the IQ stock price touched $2.78 or saw a rise of 14.46%. Year-to-date, iQIYI Inc. shares have moved -39.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have changed 34.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 54.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.34.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iQIYI Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 95.45%, compared to 6.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 97.10% and 93.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.00%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.03 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.05 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.05 billion and $1.03 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.60% for the current quarter and 2.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 18.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.75%.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.41% with a share float percentage of 68.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iQIYI Inc. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oasis Management Co Ltd. with over 23.53 million shares worth more than $65.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Oasis Management Co Ltd. held 5.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 22.19 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.7 million and represent 5.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.32% shares in the company for having 14.18 million shares of worth $39.43 million while later fund manager owns 4.36 million shares of worth $12.11 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.