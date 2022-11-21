Wall Street Was Disappointed By Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE: STRY)’s -2.64% Stock Price Decline

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.93M, closed the last trade at $0.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.64% during that session. The STRY stock price is -4639.13% off its 52-week high price of $10.90 and 26.09% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

Sporting -2.64% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the STRY stock price touched $0.23 or saw a rise of 32.89%. Year-to-date, Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares have moved -97.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY) have changed -78.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (STRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.14% over the past 6 months, compared to -39.20% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $8.79 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $15.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:STRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.59% with a share float percentage of 81.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Starry Group Holdings Inc. having a total of 92 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.44 million shares worth more than $92.46 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, FMR, LLC held 14.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 19.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.73 million and represent 12.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.95% shares in the company for having 1.49 million shares of worth $6.15 million while later fund manager owns 0.96 million shares of worth $3.08 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.61% of company’s outstanding stock.