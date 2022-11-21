TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Dropped -29.79% In One Month

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.10M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -9.70% during that session. The TCBP stock price is -2087.5% off its 52-week high price of $3.50 and 12.5% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16360.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 262.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) trade information

Sporting -9.70% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the TCBP stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 33.31%. Year-to-date, TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc shares have moved -92.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) have changed -29.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 78170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.09 while the price target rests at a high of $4.09. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2456.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2456.25% from current levels.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.63% over the past 6 months.

TCBP Dividends

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.31% with a share float percentage of 17.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Legal & General Group PLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $76250.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, Legal & General Group PLC held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is KCL Capital, LP, with the holding of over 100000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36790.0 and represent 0.26% of shares outstanding.