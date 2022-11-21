Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) Estimation And Forecast

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) has a beta value of -1.26 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.79M, closed the last trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 5.46% during that session. The SBFM stock price is -1508.25% off its 52-week high price of $15.60 and 36.08% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 582.82K shares.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sporting 5.46% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the SBFM stock price touched $0.97. Year-to-date, Sunshine Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -91.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) have changed -20.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (SBFM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.94% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 62.70% over the past 5 years.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.97% with a share float percentage of 2.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sunshine Biopharma Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.29 million shares worth more than $0.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. held 0.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 30000.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29093.0 and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $0.55 million while later fund manager owns 20179.0 shares of worth $19569.0 as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.