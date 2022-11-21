Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) Investors To Make Money Again

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.38M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant -0.20% during that session. The STAB stock price is -3660.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.76 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.01 million shares.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) trade information

Sporting -0.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the STAB stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 23.84%. Year-to-date, Statera Biopharma Inc. shares have moved -95.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) have changed -33.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (STAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -60.41% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.30% over the past 5 years.

STAB Dividends

Statera Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Statera Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.18% with a share float percentage of 7.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Statera Biopharma Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.64 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 3.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.39 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.75% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $14326.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.