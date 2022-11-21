SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) has seen 10.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.99B, closed the recent trade at $5.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.51% during that session. The SOFI stock price is -317.82% off its 52-week high price of $21.10 and 5.54% above the 52-week low of $4.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 50.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 45.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

Sporting -2.51% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the SOFI stock price touched $5.05 or saw a rise of 17.62%. Year-to-date, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares have moved -67.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have changed 3.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 99.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -117.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.81% from the levels at last check today.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SoFi Technologies Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.00%, compared to 13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.10%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $432.4 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $476.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $279.88 million and $321.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.50% for the current quarter and 48.10% for the next.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.60% with a share float percentage of 36.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SoFi Technologies Inc. having a total of 579 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 66.81 million shares worth more than $337.72 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 31.68 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $160.14 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 20.2 million shares of worth $102.12 million while later fund manager owns 17.33 million shares of worth $87.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.