Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) Gain 2.49%, Marking Win By Bears

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.68B, closed the last trade at $48.57 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 2.49% during that session. The FOUR stock price is -38.54% off its 52-week high price of $67.29 and 39.49% above the 52-week low of $29.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 947.18K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.43.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Sporting 2.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the FOUR stock price touched $48.57 or saw a rise of 10.49%. Year-to-date, Shift4 Payments Inc. shares have moved -16.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have changed 8.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.03.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shift4 Payments Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 2.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.27%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.40% and 387.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 46.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $550.44 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $550.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 115.67% with a share float percentage of 118.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shift4 Payments Inc. having a total of 304 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 7.37 million shares worth more than $243.74 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 13.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 5.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $181.55 million and represent 10.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.37% shares in the company for having 2.34 million shares of worth $85.41 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $61.99 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.50% of company’s outstanding stock.