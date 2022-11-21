Shares Of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) Gain 43.96% In A Month

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.98B, closed the recent trade at $9.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The UAA stock price is -191.76% off its 52-week high price of $27.28 and 31.76% above the 52-week low of $6.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.09.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Sporting -1.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the UAA stock price touched $9.35 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, Under Armour Inc. shares have moved -55.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) have changed 43.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.2.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.14% over the past 6 months, compared to -1.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.00%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.54 billion for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.38 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.47 billion and $1.32 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.00% for the current quarter and 4.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -116.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.38%.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.36% with a share float percentage of 81.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Under Armour Inc. having a total of 521 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.9 million shares worth more than $158.28 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.35 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $153.1 million and represent 8.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 5.49 million shares of worth $51.44 million while later fund manager owns 5.24 million shares of worth $49.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.