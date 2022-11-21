Shares Of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) increased By 28.02% In A Month

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) has a beta value of 3.00 and has seen 1.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.91M, closed the last trade at $2.65 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 2.32% during that session. The TBLT stock price is -2503.77% off its 52-week high price of $69.00 and 49.43% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Sporting 2.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the TBLT stock price touched $2.65 or saw a rise of 33.75%. Year-to-date, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have moved -95.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) have changed 28.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -126.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -126.42% from current levels.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.14% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 87.78%, compared to 8.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.40% over the past 5 years.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.63% with a share float percentage of 2.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ToughBuilt Industries Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 79826.0 shares worth more than $0.18 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 61390.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Micro Cap Series. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 8301.0 shares of worth $18511.0 while later fund manager owns 8001.0 shares of worth $56727.0 as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.