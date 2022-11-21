Rumble Inc. (RUM) Shares Have Declined -7.94% Year To Date

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) has seen 2.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.65B, closed the last trade at $9.97 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 5.28% during that session. The RUM stock price is -85.76% off its 52-week high price of $18.52 and 36.31% above the 52-week low of $6.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rumble Inc. (RUM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

Sporting 5.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the RUM stock price touched $9.97 or saw a rise of 21.5%. Year-to-date, Rumble Inc. shares have moved -7.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) have changed 40.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.45% from current levels.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.34% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.89% with a share float percentage of 12.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rumble Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beryl Capital Management LLC with over 1.8 million shares worth more than $17.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Beryl Capital Management LLC held 5.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 0.59 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.87 million and represent 1.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF and Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Internet Portfolio. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 27636.0 shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 21000.0 shares of worth $0.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.