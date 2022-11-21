Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -10.07% Stock Price Decline

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07B, closed the last trade at $9.82 per share which meant it lost -$1.1 on the day or -10.07% during that session. The RXRX stock price is -115.78% off its 52-week high price of $21.19 and 49.9% above the 52-week low of $4.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Sporting -10.07% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the RXRX stock price touched $9.82 or saw a rise of 26.11%. Year-to-date, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -42.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) have changed -4.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -327.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.35% from current levels.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 81.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.38%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -35.70% and 23.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 377.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.97 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.15 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.53 million and $2.53 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 175.10% for the current quarter and 1,090.30% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -177.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.36% with a share float percentage of 89.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 21.61 million shares worth more than $175.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Baillie Gifford and Company held 13.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MIC Capital Management UK LLP, with the holding of over 8.45 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.8 million and represent 5.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 3.33 million shares of worth $35.48 million while later fund manager owns 3.16 million shares of worth $19.35 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.