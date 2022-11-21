Plains All American Pipeline L.P. Shares Are Down 18.54% Since The Beginning Of The Year

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.51B, closed the recent trade at $11.93 per share which meant it lost -$0.41 on the day or -3.36% during that session. The PAA stock price is -6.87% off its 52-week high price of $12.75 and 27.58% above the 52-week low of $8.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Sporting -3.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the PAA stock price touched $11.93 or saw a rise of 6.43%. Year-to-date, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares have moved 32.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have changed 5.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.11, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $13.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -67.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.97% from the levels at last check today.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.26% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 27.37%, compared to 8.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.20% and 44.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.37 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $16.25 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 5.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 114.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.70%.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.87 at a share yield of 7.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.36% with a share float percentage of 65.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Plains All American Pipeline L.P. having a total of 376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 116.24 million shares worth more than $1.14 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Alps Advisors Inc. held 15.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 23.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $231.13 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.08% shares in the company for having 58.89 million shares of worth $670.7 million while later fund manager owns 8.63 million shares of worth $98.33 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.