PBF Energy Inc. (PBF): What Are The Positives?

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.70B, closed the recent trade at $44.81 per share which meant it lost -$1.03 on the day or -2.25% during that session. The PBF stock price is -9.35% off its 52-week high price of $49.00 and 76.39% above the 52-week low of $10.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Sporting -2.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the PBF stock price touched $44.81 or saw a rise of 8.33%. Year-to-date, PBF Energy Inc. shares have moved 253.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) have changed 4.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.54.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PBF Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 48.78% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,048.80%, compared to 43.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 229.70% and 448.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.00%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.51 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.67 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $8.24 billion and $8.24 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.30% for the current quarter and 17.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.70% over the past 5 years.

PBF Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 1.75%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.92% with a share float percentage of 101.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PBF Energy Inc. having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.67 million shares worth more than $483.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 12.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $361.56 million and represent 10.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.42% shares in the company for having 7.82 million shares of worth $275.12 million while later fund manager owns 3.02 million shares of worth $87.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.47% of company’s outstanding stock.