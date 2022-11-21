Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) Shares Are Down -95.63% So Far This Year

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 7.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.90M, closed the last trade at $0.09 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -8.74% during that session. The OTIC stock price is -2777.78% off its 52-week high price of $2.59 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) trade information

Sporting -8.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the OTIC stock price touched $0.09 or saw a rise of 38.78%. Year-to-date, Otonomy Inc. shares have moved -95.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) have changed -14.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Otonomy Inc. (OTIC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Otonomy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -94.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.94%, compared to 11.10% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 26.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.40%.

OTIC Dividends

Otonomy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.82% with a share float percentage of 70.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Otonomy Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 8.41 million shares worth more than $17.5 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 14.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 5.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.65 million and represent 9.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.68% shares in the company for having 2.1 million shares of worth $3.0 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $2.54 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.