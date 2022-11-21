Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Surprises Wall Street With -0.66% Stock Price Loss

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the recent trade at $7.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.66% during that session. The OLO stock price is -275.37% off its 52-week high price of $28.04 and 4.15% above the 52-week low of $7.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Olo Inc. (OLO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Sporting -0.66% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the OLO stock price touched $7.47 or saw a rise of 12.63%. Year-to-date, Olo Inc. shares have moved -63.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) have changed -6.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.83.

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Olo Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -50.00%, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.5 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $51.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $39.96 million and $42.76 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.40% for the current quarter and 19.40% for the next.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.62% with a share float percentage of 99.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olo Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raine Capital Llc with over 32.65 million shares worth more than $241.91 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Raine Capital Llc held 30.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Brown Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 13.02 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $96.51 million and represent 12.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.66% shares in the company for having 6.0 million shares of worth $44.44 million while later fund manager owns 3.95 million shares of worth $29.27 million as of Jul 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.73% of company’s outstanding stock.