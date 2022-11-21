NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE) Forecast To Gain 38.48% To Hit Consensus Price Target

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 1.82 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.77B, closed the recent trade at $4.14 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -4.49% during that session. The NXE stock price is -58.45% off its 52-week high price of $6.56 and 18.12% above the 52-week low of $3.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.98 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Sporting -4.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the NXE stock price touched $4.14 or saw a rise of 13.03%. Year-to-date, NexGen Energy Ltd. shares have moved -0.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) have changed 12.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.48% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.90 while the price target rests at a high of $8.38. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -102.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.36% from the levels at last check today.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NexGen Energy Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.50%, compared to 7.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.70% over the past 5 years.

NXE Dividends

NexGen Energy Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.49% with a share float percentage of 38.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NexGen Energy Ltd. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 21.84 million shares worth more than $90.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 4.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alps Advisors Inc., with the holding of over 10.8 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.64 million and represent 2.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.46% shares in the company for having 21.41 million shares of worth $88.55 million while later fund manager owns 9.07 million shares of worth $37.5 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.