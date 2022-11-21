Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.60% Stock Price Loss

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $656.40M, closed the recent trade at $2.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -2.60% during that session. The NNDM stock price is -116.46% off its 52-week high price of $5.26 and 10.7% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Sporting -2.60% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the NNDM stock price touched $2.43 or saw a rise of 12.59%. Year-to-date, Nano Dimension Ltd. shares have moved -34.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) have changed 6.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.94.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -11.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.10%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.60% over the past 5 years.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.01% with a share float percentage of 20.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano Dimension Ltd. having a total of 181 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Murchinson Ltd. with over 5.94 million shares worth more than $18.64 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Murchinson Ltd. held 2.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.52 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.34 million and represent 2.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 2.88 million shares of worth $6.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.72 million shares of worth $4.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.69% of company’s outstanding stock.