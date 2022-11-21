Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -18.91% during that session. The MFH stock price is -344.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.78 and 43.53% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65220.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.03K shares.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Sporting -18.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the MFH stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 51.43%. Year-to-date, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. shares have moved -66.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 110.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) have changed 47.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 37400.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 4.12.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (MFH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.57% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 37.80% over the past 5 years.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 20 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.50% with a share float percentage of 1.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $82567.0. As of Jun 29, 2022, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale held 0.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 23684.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14210.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 11191.0 shares of worth $6714.0 while later fund manager owns 7050.0 shares of worth $5992.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.