Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 1.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.59B, closed the recent trade at $66.76 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The LYV stock price is -89.92% off its 52-week high price of $126.79 and 2.56% above the 52-week low of $65.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.99 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Sporting 0.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the LYV stock price touched $66.76 or saw a rise of 13.99%. Year-to-date, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares have moved -44.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -13.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have changed -16.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $105.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 36.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $140.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -109.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.85% from the levels at last check today.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 121.36%, compared to 18.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 442.10% and 8.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 136.50%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.1 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.5 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.7 billion and $2.7 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 88.90% for the current quarter and 29.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -67.70% over the past 5 years.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.48% with a share float percentage of 107.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. having a total of 855 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.91 million shares worth more than $1.31 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.07 billion and represent 5.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 4.93 million shares of worth $463.74 million while later fund manager owns 4.37 million shares of worth $360.72 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.