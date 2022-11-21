Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) Surprises Wall Street With 6.82% Stock Price Gain

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.30M, closed the last trade at $1.05 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.82% during that session. The LGHL stock price is -124.76% off its 52-week high price of $2.36 and 33.33% above the 52-week low of $0.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.02 million shares.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) trade information

Sporting 6.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the LGHL stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 41.67%. Year-to-date, Lion Group Holding Ltd. shares have moved -20.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -30.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) have changed 2.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.14% over the past 6 months.

LGHL Dividends

Lion Group Holding Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.78% with a share float percentage of 1.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lion Group Holding Ltd. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Barclays Plc with over 0.3 million shares worth more than $0.31 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Barclays Plc held 0.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 0.29 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 0.77% of shares outstanding.