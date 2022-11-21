Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Forecast To Gain 66.32% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) has a beta value of 2.39 and has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.01M, closed the last trade at $1.60 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 11.11% during that session. The KOPN stock price is -305.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.48 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 397.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kopin Corporation (KOPN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Sporting 11.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the KOPN stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 6.98%. Year-to-date, Kopin Corporation shares have moved -60.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) have changed 63.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.7 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 66.32% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.50 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -275.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -118.75% from current levels.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kopin Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -45.45%, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $12.55 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.2 million and $11.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.90% for the current quarter and 6.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -182.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.22% with a share float percentage of 20.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kopin Corporation having a total of 102 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.77 million shares worth more than $6.03 million. As of Sep 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AWM Investment Company, Inc., with the holding of over 1.45 million shares as of Sep 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.31 million and represent 1.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.43% shares in the company for having 2.31 million shares of worth $3.7 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $1.71 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.12% of company’s outstanding stock.