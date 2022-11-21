Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Shares Are Down -80.76% YTD

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $806.01M, closed the last trade at $3.03 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -8.18% during that session. The KC stock price is -640.92% off its 52-week high price of $22.45 and 41.58% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Sporting -8.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the KC stock price touched $3.03 or saw a rise of 16.99%. Year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have moved -80.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have changed 28.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.06 while the price target rests at a high of $50.71. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1573.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -496.04% from current levels.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.44% over the past 6 months, compared to 5.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $310.46 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $347.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $379.83 million and $397.33 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.30% for the current quarter and -12.60% for the next.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 22 and November 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.94% with a share float percentage of 23.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 11.07 million shares worth more than $49.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 4.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Krane Funds Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 5.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.15 million and represent 2.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.06% shares in the company for having 5.01 million shares of worth $22.29 million while later fund manager owns 2.89 million shares of worth $9.93 million as of Aug 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.