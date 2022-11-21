Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.10M, closed the recent trade at $1.00 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 15.97% during that session. The KSPN stock price is -1375.0% off its 52-week high price of $14.75 and 27.0% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 694.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) trade information

Sporting 15.97% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/18/22 when the KSPN stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 20.63%. Year-to-date, Kaspien Holdings Inc. shares have moved -91.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) have changed -23.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -500.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -500.0% from the levels at last check today.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (KSPN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.03 million for the current quarter. 0 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $45.46 million and $35.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -20.70% for the current quarter and -10.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -55.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

KSPN Dividends

Kaspien Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between December 07 and December 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 34.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.27% with a share float percentage of 37.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kaspien Holdings Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Independent Family Office, LLC with over 0.72 million shares worth more than $1.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Independent Family Office, LLC held 19.82% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 98053.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 2.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 12336.0 shares of worth $30469.0 while later fund manager owns 3780.0 shares of worth $9336.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.